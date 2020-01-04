PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PGTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.63. 366,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,385. The company has a market cap of $850.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $172,384.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,973,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,898 shares of company stock valued at $759,171. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PGT Innovations by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PGT Innovations by 9.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

