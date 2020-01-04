Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fortis (FTS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fortis (NYSE: FTS) recently:

12/5/2019 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/4/2019 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Howard Weil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

12/4/2019 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/3/2019 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/3/2019 – Fortis is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Fortis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

11/11/2019 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/3/2019 – Fortis was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FTS opened at $41.13 on Friday. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $63,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 27.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

