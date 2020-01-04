Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.80

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.80 and last traded at $133.79, with a volume of 110487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.56.

The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960 over the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

