Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,476,000 after purchasing an additional 210,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,837,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,123,000 after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,210,000 after acquiring an additional 505,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,692 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

