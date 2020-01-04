Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 392,201 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAVE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

SAVE traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,650. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.68 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

