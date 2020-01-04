Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Hold

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORN. Noble Financial set a $7.10 target price on Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.27 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth $1,946,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 1,207.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 645,667 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Orion Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 432,321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Orion Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,192,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 389,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Orion Group by 289.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 267,828 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

