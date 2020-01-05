America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “America Movil continues to witness strength across end markets coupled with innovative product offerings. With a steady surge in subscriber base, the company has strengthened its position in core markets. It is the only carrier to offer 4.5G networks in Brazil, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Austria with speed up to 10 times faster than 4G to enable subscribers to enjoy voice and video in high definition. America Movil’s constant efforts to augment its product portfolio with the acquisition of wireless spectrums are noteworthy. The company remains focused on its cost-cutting program, particularly in Latin America, which is expected to improve its profitability. However, stringent switching policy has led to customer churn in Central America, while Peru and Ecuador remain near-term concerns for America Movil.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE AMX opened at $16.24 on Friday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 168,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 177,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

