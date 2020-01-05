Critical Review: Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) versus Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBSPF)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Bancolombia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancolombia 0 2 3 0 2.60

Bancolombia has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.82%. Given Bancolombia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 13.02% 4.37% 0.28% Bancolombia 17.45% 13.88% 1.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Bancolombia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Bancolombia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.80 $2.79 billion N/A N/A Bancolombia $6.03 billion 2.19 $797.66 million $3.48 15.80

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bancolombia.

Risk and Volatility

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancolombia beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, merger and acquisition, restructurings, and structured corporate lending; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; digital banking and revolving credit facility services. Additionally, it is involved in transportation, real estate brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing activities. The company operates 1,153 branches, 10,349 banking correspondents, and 590 mobile service spots; 227 kiosks; and 5,630 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

