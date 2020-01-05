Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,410,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,352 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,167,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after purchasing an additional 90,556 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 40.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,994,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,209,000 after purchasing an additional 863,900 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Fortis by 4.8% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,712,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,432,000 after purchasing an additional 78,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Fortis by 67.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,635,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,192,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. Fortis Inc has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.13.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.