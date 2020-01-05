Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of LAWS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,985. The firm has a market cap of $471.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $55.88.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $96,948.60. Insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Lawson Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the third quarter worth about $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lawson Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.