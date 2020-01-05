Robert W. Baird Trims Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Target Price to $14.00

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, December 20th, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on REVG. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rev Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Rev Group stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.96 million, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rev Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,083,000 after acquiring an additional 307,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,859,000 after acquiring an additional 63,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 582,641 shares in the last quarter.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

