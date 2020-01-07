BidaskClub Lowers Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Hold

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, December 21st, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LAWS. Barrington Research upped their price target on Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of Lawson Products stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.42. 11,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,817. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.77 million, a PE ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 1,000 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 608 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,265.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,965.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lawson Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,331,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,111,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

