Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.15

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and traded as high as $26.41. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.63.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 116,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.25 per share, with a total value of C$3,180,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,075.
About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
