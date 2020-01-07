Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.15

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and traded as high as $26.41. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.63.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 116,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.25 per share, with a total value of C$3,180,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,075.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

