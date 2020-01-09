Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from an equal rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, December 16th, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REVG. BMO Capital Markets cut Rev Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on Rev Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Rev Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of REVG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 108,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,583. Rev Group has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $702.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Rev Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,083,000 after acquiring an additional 307,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 582,641 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

