Barclays PLC Has $136,000 Position in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AquaVenture were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AquaVenture by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in AquaVenture by 1,776.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAAS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $857.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.04.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.