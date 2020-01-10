Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, December 16th, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.29.

Computer Programs & Systems stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 80,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $370.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 103,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 78.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

