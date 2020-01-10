Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.65 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.76.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 11,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -131.00 and a beta of -0.16.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $935.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.