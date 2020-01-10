Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2846 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ CUBA opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

