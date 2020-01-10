PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE PGTI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 220,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,062. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $869.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $207,078.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,356,225.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,898 shares of company stock worth $759,171. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.