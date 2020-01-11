Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,975.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 32.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATGE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 311,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,854. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

