AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 20th, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of WAAS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 168,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,524. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.04. AquaVenture has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. AquaVenture’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

