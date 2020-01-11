Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIB. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE CIB opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Bancolombia had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 181.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 64,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

