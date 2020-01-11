Short Interest in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Decreases By 49.3%

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the November 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. 295,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,798. Fortis has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

FTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Howard Weil raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $63,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 27.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

