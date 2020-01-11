Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 43.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 384,474 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9,511.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 961,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 951,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 130.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after buying an additional 391,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 346,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 570.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 206,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

GOL opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.14 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

