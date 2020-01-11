Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Rev Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:REVG opened at $10.83 on Friday. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

