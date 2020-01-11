Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Rev Group updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
NYSE:REVG opened at $10.83 on Friday. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
Rev Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.
