Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RCL. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.90.

NYSE RCL traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.19. 835,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,417. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

