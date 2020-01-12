ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce sales of $115.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.30 million. ATN International posted sales of $107.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $443.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.11 million to $443.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $504.80 million, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $521.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATNI. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,514.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,333 shares of company stock worth $440,274. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of ATN International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ATN International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ATN International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ATN International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in ATN International by 144.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $957.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,991.00 and a beta of 0.30. ATN International has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $79.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

