ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, December 18th, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.

ATNI traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $55.69. 72,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. ATN International has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $911.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $195,913.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,333 shares of company stock worth $440,274. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in ATN International by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in ATN International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ATN International by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ATN International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

