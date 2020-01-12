Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $76.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 29,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,399,000 after acquiring an additional 486,635 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $21,914,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 329.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 98,313 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.15. 783,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,688. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

