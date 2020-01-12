State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTS. Scotiabank raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

