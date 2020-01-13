$504.50 Million in Sales Expected for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to post sales of $504.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $510.40 million. Rev Group reported sales of $518.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rev Group.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

NYSE REVG traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 133,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,346. The company has a market cap of $803.92 million, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.96. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rev Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.