Analysts Set Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Price Target at C$55.78

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. CSFB set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Fortis stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$54.21. 566,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$53.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$44.00 and a 52 week high of C$56.94.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.7100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

