First United Bank Trust Sells 1,455 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,476,000 after acquiring an additional 210,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,837,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,123,000 after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 603,580 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.90.

RCL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.07. 13,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 in the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.