Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, December 18th, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORN. Noble Financial set a $7.10 price objective on Orion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.36.

Get Orion Group alerts:

ORN traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. 424,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $158.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $199.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 267,828 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.