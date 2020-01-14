Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 25th. Howard Weil upgraded Fortis from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of FTS opened at $42.12 on Monday. Fortis has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.13.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Fortis by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,126,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 239,967 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,728,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Fortis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 705,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

