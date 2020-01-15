ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATN International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

ATN International stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.40. 294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. ATN International has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $890.94 million, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $195,913.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares in the company, valued at $25,359,514.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $122,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $440,274. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ATN International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

