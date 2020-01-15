Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.39

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CIHL opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.04. The company has a market cap of $32.13 million and a PE ratio of 1.95. Caribbean Investment has a one year low of GBX 13.12 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 35 ($0.46).

Get Caribbean Investment alerts:

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.