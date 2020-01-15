Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Receives $11.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of REVG opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.96. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rev Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rev Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rev Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rev Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

