Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Issued By Wedbush

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.05. The stock had a trading volume of 728,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

