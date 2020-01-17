AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, December 24th, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAAS. ValuEngine raised AquaVenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaVenture from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded AquaVenture from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AquaVenture has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Shares of AquaVenture stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $856.02 million, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.04. AquaVenture has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. AquaVenture’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAAS. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter worth $8,490,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in AquaVenture by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AquaVenture by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 359,578 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in AquaVenture by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.