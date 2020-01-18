Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Price Target at $146.56

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.19. The company had a trading volume of 835,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,417. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.