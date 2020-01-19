Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evertec in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evertec by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,618,000 after buying an additional 409,316 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Evertec by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evertec by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evertec by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Evertec Inc has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $905,493.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

