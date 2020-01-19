Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Receives C$55.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTS. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CSFB set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

FTS opened at C$56.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$45.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.7000002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

