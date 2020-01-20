Credit Suisse Group Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTS. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CSFB raised their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.36.

Shares of TSE:FTS traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$56.75. 1,571,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,359. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$45.90 and a 1 year high of C$56.95. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.96.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.7000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

