BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a research report report published on Thursday, January 9th, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

IMXI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

International Money Express stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren bought 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

