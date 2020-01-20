Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 3.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 29,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,399,000 after purchasing an additional 486,635 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $21,914,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 329.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.47. 562,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,100. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.684 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.