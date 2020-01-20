Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

REVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

REVG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 281,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,755. Rev Group has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.03 million, a PE ratio of -57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 582,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

