America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, January 3rd, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 168,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 417.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 177,800.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

