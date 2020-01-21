Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Receives $18.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icahn Carl C lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631,446 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 626,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HTZ opened at $15.88 on Friday. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hertz Global will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

