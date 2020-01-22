Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) to Issue GBX 5.39 Dividend

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CIHL traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 30.50 ($0.40). The company had a trading volume of 17,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803. Caribbean Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 13.12 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The firm has a market cap of $31.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.56.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.